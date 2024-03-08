California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

NYSE SCCO opened at $84.76 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

