California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $47.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $784,938 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

