California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,486 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 179.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 567,880 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,333,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 120,803 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

