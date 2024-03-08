California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,835 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Novanta worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $178.38 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,452,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

