California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,201 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CFR opened at $109.53 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

