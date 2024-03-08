Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

CPT opened at $98.73 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

