Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OGN
Origin Enterprises Trading Down 3.3 %
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Enterprises
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.