Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGN

Origin Enterprises Trading Down 3.3 %

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

LON OGN opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.33. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.36 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.