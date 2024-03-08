Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Canfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on Canfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.40.

TSE CFP opened at C$16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.86. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$13.41 and a 1 year high of C$25.08.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

