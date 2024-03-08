Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Organogenesis Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $413.04 million, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,536,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after buying an additional 861,588 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,363,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 874,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Organogenesis by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,940,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,360,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,665,088 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.