Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $365.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $367.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.72.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.