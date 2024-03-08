CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 631,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,375,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 240,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,725,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 383,426 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.