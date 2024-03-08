CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$74.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.80.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.52. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$73.15. The firm has a market cap of C$12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Insiders have sold a total of 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,653 over the last 90 days. 10.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

