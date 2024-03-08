CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 172,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 207,004 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $18.81.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

