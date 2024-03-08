CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of CVM opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEL-SCI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.