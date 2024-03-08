CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
CEL-SCI Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of CVM opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
