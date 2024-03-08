Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Celsius stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 195,167 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 131,742 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

