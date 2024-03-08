Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.04.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.82 and a 12 month high of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.43.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7303754 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Insiders purchased 75,478 shares of company stock worth $1,734,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

