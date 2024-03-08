CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.