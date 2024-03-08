Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

CNTA stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 104,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

