CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386,534 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of CF Industries worth $111,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

