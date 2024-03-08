Chad M. Robins Sells 48,673 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 4.4 %
ADPT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $500.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,767,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
