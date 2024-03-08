Chad M. Robins Sells 48,673 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 4.4 %

ADPT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $500.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,767,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

