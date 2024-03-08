ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.89. R. F. Lafferty currently has a hold rating on the stock. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 6,137,023 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $813.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

