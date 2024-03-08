Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,651.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 189,850 shares of company stock worth $67,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

