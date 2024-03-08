Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

