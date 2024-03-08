CIBC Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$82.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AFN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.89.

AFN stock opened at C$63.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$47.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

