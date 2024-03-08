Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Gap Up to $111.96

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.96, but opened at $117.93. Cincinnati Financial shares last traded at $118.92, with a volume of 397,441 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

