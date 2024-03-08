Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.29.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $628.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $608.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.68. Cintas has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

