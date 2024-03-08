Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 883.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

