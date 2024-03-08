Citigroup Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.50.

Shares of KEY opened at C$34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.98 and a one year high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9001683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

