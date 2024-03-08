Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,961 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Clear Secure worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 15.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 173.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 258.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 317,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YOU opened at $19.92 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

