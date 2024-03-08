CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of CNA Financial worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3,160.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNA opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

