Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 21.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $7.75 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Free Report ) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

