Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.
Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 21.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $7.75 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.24%.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
