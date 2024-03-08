Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Up 1.6%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.93 and last traded at $79.70. Approximately 6,460,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,390,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

