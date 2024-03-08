Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of CYH opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.49. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $727,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

