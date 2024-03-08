Comparing Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Docebo and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 11 0 2.92 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Docebo presently has a consensus target price of $60.55, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Docebo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Docebo is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

46.0% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Docebo has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 1.57% 12.45% 6.57% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Docebo and Cheetah Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $180.84 million 8.85 $2.84 million $0.09 586.40 Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.56 -$74.45 million N/A N/A

Docebo has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

Docebo beats Cheetah Mobile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist. It also provides Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learning Analytics, which connects the learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. In addition, it offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. Further, it provides Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

