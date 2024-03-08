Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Constellation Software traded as high as C$3,841.14 and last traded at C$3,848.49, with a volume of 22849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,683.88.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,966.67.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSU

Constellation Software Trading Up 4.5 %

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The firm has a market cap of C$81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3,632.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$3,191.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.