Contrasting Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Castellum AB (publ) and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castellum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Harbor Custom Development -96.94% -1,462.47% -14.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Castellum AB (publ) and Harbor Custom Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castellum AB (publ) 1 0 3 0 2.50 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Castellum AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castellum AB (publ) and Harbor Custom Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castellum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.55 1.91 Harbor Custom Development $39.36 million 0.00 -$16.92 million ($38.16) N/A

Castellum AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castellum AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Castellum AB (publ) beats Harbor Custom Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green according to Green Equity Designation.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects. It also undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, townhomes, and multi-story apartment properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. On December 11, 2023, Harbor Custom Development, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington.

