Contrasting Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.38) -1.39 ESS Tech $890,000.00 170.09 -$77.97 million ($0.56) -1.56

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electra Battery Materials and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 264.58%. ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 261.90%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -7.87% -4.79% ESS Tech -1,817.71% -73.96% -56.98%

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats ESS Tech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

