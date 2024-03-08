ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 310

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.90).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.54. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 276.60 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

