ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Up 12.6%

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. 1,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.