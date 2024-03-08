ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Up 12.6%

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. 1,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

