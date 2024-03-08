Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

TSE:CTS opened at C$5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

