Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$5.80 to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.23 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

