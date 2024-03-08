Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

CORT opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,896. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

