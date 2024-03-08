CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
CorVel stock opened at $233.70 on Thursday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.17.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
