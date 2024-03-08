CoStar Group (CSGP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP):

2/22/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – CoStar Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – CoStar Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

CSGP opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

