Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,222 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coty worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COTY. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Coty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Coty by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Coty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Coty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

