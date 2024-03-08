Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,060,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,769 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $121,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

