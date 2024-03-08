Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $31.12. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 363,495 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Couchbase by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Couchbase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

