CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 21.2 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.44. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

