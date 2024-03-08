Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $69.06 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

