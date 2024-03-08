Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.
Crawford United Stock Performance
Shares of CRAWA stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.
