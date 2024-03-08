Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million.

Crawford United Stock Performance

Shares of CRAWA stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

